Israel Strikes Syria's Aleppo Airport With Six Missiles

Published September 6th, 2022 - 07:26 GMT
ALBAWABA - Israel strikes Aleppo Airport with six missiles. The news is breaking on websites and the social media. 

Israel has stricken the Airport rendering its runway out of action and where civilian planes are being diverted to Damascus Airport. 

Israel has used F-35s to strike that airport that is in the north of Syria.

The strikes have caused sever damage to the airport.

 


