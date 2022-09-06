Israel Strikes Syria's Aleppo Airport With Six Missiles

ALBAWABA - Israel strikes Aleppo Airport with six missiles. The news is breaking on websites and the social media.

#Syria|n television networks reporting Israeli missile strikes on Aleppo airport - Syrian air defenses are engaging. pic.twitter.com/1zVwqDEUo6 — Rick Francona (@MiddleEastGuy) September 6, 2022

Israel has stricken the Airport rendering its runway out of action and where civilian planes are being diverted to Damascus Airport.

#BREAKING #Syria says Aleppo airport is out of service after Israeli strike — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 6, 2022

Israel has used F-35s to strike that airport that is in the north of Syria.

Syrian state media says Israel is striking the Aleppo airport, making this the second alleged strike on that airport in a week. @syriahr says "missiles likely to be Israeli hit military positions in Aleppo and Deir Ezzor." Reports of explosion in the port city of Latakia too. pic.twitter.com/gmQTNK56I2 — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) September 6, 2022

The strikes have caused sever damage to the airport.