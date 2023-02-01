Israel struck Iran through Iraqi groups

ALBAWABA - The attack on a military complex in Iran's Isfahan last Saturday continues to make headway with much speculation made about a foreign power being behind the daring drone raid.

Much analysis and commentary stated that it was Israel, and primarily its Mossad spy agency that was behind the attack as revealed by the American Wall Street Journal and New York Times whilst citing unnamed US officials.

Prime Minister Netanyahu says that Israel acted against the development of weapons in Iran.



In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu refused to confirm or deny the claim that Israel was behind the drone attack on the military facility in Isfahan last weekend. — JamesLe (@JamesLe92789807) February 1, 2023

Although Israel wouldn't comment on the report, but former head of the Mossad Danny Yatom said the facility had been producing hypersonic missiles and which reveals Israel's interest in the facility.

Later reports continued to draw out the connection between Israel and the Iran military facility that was struck by three drones last Saturday night with the suggestion being made that Iran was making drone for Russia to help it in its war against Ukraine.

But later on as well, new twist were added to the story that became international news soon after. The new twist is Iraq as reported by Anadolu in a full report stating groups based in northern Iraq were behind the recent the attack on a military complex in central Isfahan province.

Quoting the a report from the Iran Nour News, it cites sources from the country's Supreme National Security Council that its "dissident groups" in northern Iraq collaborating with a foreign intelligence agency, which it wouldn't name, that launched the attacks on the military complex.

It added that drones and explosives were smuggled into Iran from northern Iraq on orders of "a foreign intelligence agency."

As well, the Kurdish angle become more. "Parts of the drones that attacked the workshop complex of the defence ministry in Isfahan, along with explosive materials, were transferred to Iran with the participation and guidance of the Kurdish anti-revolutionary groups based in Iraq's Kurdistan region," Nour news agency said as quoted by AFP.