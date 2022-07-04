Israel Takes Part in Moroccan Military Exercise

  1. Home
Published July 4th, 2022 - 06:49 GMT
Moroccan F16 jet fighter
Moroccan F16 jet fighter (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israel has taken part in a military drill in Morocco sending three observers to the "African Lion 2022" exercise. This is a major international drill with US forces participation.

The news is trending on the social media and  Israeli participation, a first time event, is designed to improve security cooperation between the two countries.

Israeli Ambassador in Rabat David Govrin tweeted security ties “were added to a big list of bilateral initiatives in the fields of economy, culture, education, sport and others," as quoted by Anadolu.

There was no comment from the Moroccan authorities on the report of the drill participation that was announced in a statement by the Israeli Defence Ministry. 

United States forces also took part in the training, the Israeli statement said and the military exercise, held on June 20-30, saw the participation of forces from 10 countries, according to the Moroccan military.


