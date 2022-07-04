Israel Takes Part in Moroccan Military Exercise

ALBAWABA - Israel has taken part in a military drill in Morocco sending three observers to the "African Lion 2022" exercise. This is a major international drill with US forces participation.

Israel’s participation in the exercise is an additional step in strengthening security relations between the countries. The security and defense ties between Israel and Morocco are part of a wide range of connections in the fields of economy, culture, education, and more. pic.twitter.com/sgDtpfdMyZ — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) July 2, 2022

The news is trending on the social media and Israeli participation, a first time event, is designed to improve security cooperation between the two countries.

Israeli Ambassador in Rabat David Govrin tweeted security ties “were added to a big list of bilateral initiatives in the fields of economy, culture, education, sport and others," as quoted by Anadolu.

NORMALIZATION FRONT:

For the first time, the #Israel “Defense” Forces participated in a major #American-led military drill held in #Morocco and nearby #African nations, which wrapped up on Thursday- The Times of Israel https://t.co/6uDezW3Kgk — Khalil Jahshan (@KhalilEJahshan) July 2, 2022

There was no comment from the Moroccan authorities on the report of the drill participation that was announced in a statement by the Israeli Defence Ministry.

لأول مرة في تاريخ مناورات الأسد الإفريقي 2022 والقارة الافريقية شارك الجيش الإسرائيلي @IDF بوفد عسكري بصفة مراقب.#StrongerTogether 🇲🇦🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/gM0Mv6Kp4F — Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (@MoroccanArmed) July 1, 2022

United States forces also took part in the training, the Israeli statement said and the military exercise, held on June 20-30, saw the participation of forces from 10 countries, according to the Moroccan military.