Israel Tells The US It Killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Colonel

ALBAWABA - News continue to trend about Israel telling the United States that it carried out the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel.

The assassination of Sayyad Khodai was carried out in the Iranian capital of Tehran last week. The social media has been rife with the breaking news that is going viral and trending.

#Breaking:Israel tells the US it was responsible for the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, according to a New York Times report#TehranTV#IranProtests #Iranians #سلام_فرمانده — Breaking World News (@world_Breaking2) May 26, 2022

The Daily Mail put the breaking news thus: Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, according to reports, adding colonel Khodai was shot dead last Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to avenge the killing and the Revolutionary Guards blamed it on 'elements of global arrogance' - a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, the London based daily reported.

Israel Tells US It Got Iran Revolutionary Guards Colonel Killed: Report https://t.co/iWHO1rTuid — tech master (@techmas77363916) May 26, 2022

On Wednesday, the The New York Times reported that 'according to an intelligence official briefed on the communications, Israel has informed American officials that it was behind the killing.'

The source, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, said Israel told US officials the killing was meant as a warning to Iran to halt the operations of a covert group within the Quds Force - the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, the Daily Mail added.

It pointed out that Iran's state broadcaster has described Khodai as a member of the Quds Force and had previously reported that the colonel was 'known' in Syria, where Iran has backed the government during an 11-year civil war and where it acknowledges deploying 'military advisers'.

Thousands attended Khodai's funeral on Tuesday in central Tehran. Funeral prayers were led by the capital's top imam and Khodai's coffin was draped in the Iranian flag with posters hailed him as a 'martyr' the English newspaper added.

Israel tells US it killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel: NYThttps://t.co/xdLPnSTqR5 — The Defense Post (@DefensePost) May 26, 2022

Khodai's killing comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers to restore a frayed 2015 nuclear deal stalled since March. One of the main sticking points is Tehran's demand to remove the Guards from a US terrorism list - a request rejected by Washington, the paper concluded.