Israel Threatens to Keep up Aggressive Attacks on Gaza Strip in Ramadan

The Israeli regime continues with its airstrikes in the region and has threatened to keep up aggressive attacks, posing grave threat to the lives of thousands of innocent civilians.

In its latest aggression on Tuesday night, Israel’s military reportedly struck three sites belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in the northern city of Beit Hanun in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The attack left no injuries or damages as Palestinian media reported.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007 and the Israeli military frequently bombs the coastal enclave, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

Elsewhere in the region, the Tel Aviv regime launched airstrikes on military depots in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Monday evening before being confronted by the Arab country’s air defense units.

Syria has yet to announce the losses caused by the aggression.

In another act of aggression early on Friday, Israeli military helicopters fired rockets at several positions in southern Syria, reportedly targeting the positions of the Hezbollah resistance group in Quneitra.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against terrorists.

The Israeli attacks are thus considered an attempt to prop up foreign-backed Takfiri terrorist groups suffering heavy defeats against Syrian government forces.

Damascus has several times complained to the United Nations about Israel’s illegal strikes on Syria.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. The government and allied forces are currently busy fighting last bastions of militants in the northwestern province of Idlib and areas in the neighboring Aleppo province.

The assaults come as Israeli military affairs minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Tel Aviv would continue its attacks on Syria until Iran leaves the Arab country.

Bennett claimed that Iran’s presence in Syria poses a threat to Israel.

The occupying regime has repeatedly carried out air strikes on Syrian military bases, claiming that they are used by Iranian military advisors.

The Islamic Republic has been offering advisory support to the Syrian military at the request of the government in Damascus. Iran’s support has enabled the Syrian army to speed up its gains on various fronts against terror groups.

