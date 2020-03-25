Israel Tightens Restriction on Movement as Covid-19 Cases Climb to 2,369

New stricter regulations to contain the coronavirus outbreak came into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced, as the number of sick Israelis continues to climb, having hit 2,369.

The number, released by the ministry, comes on the backdrop of the news that two more Israelis died overnight, bringing the total number of victims in the country to five.

The government approved a new set of restrictions on public life overnight.

According to the regulations, most Israelis will no longer have freedom of movement, in that they will only be allowed to go on short walks within 100 meters of their homes.

Additional restrictions: Public transport will be drastically reduced; attending weddings or other religious ceremonies is allowed, if 10-participant and two-meter rules are followed; going to the mikvah is allowed, as long as arrangements have been made in advance; only two people may travel in a car at one time and they may only be traveling to or from an approved place of work or to the grocery store, pharmacy or a medical appointment; private taxis will be available, but only one passenger and the driver can be in the car at a time.

No deliveries can be made except for approved items including newspapers, and essential products and appliances, such as for medical needs.

All businesses must be closed, including from within one's residence, except for various food stores and pharmacies, and those selling optical, hygiene or telecommunications products, electrical appliances or medical accessories. Online sale with shipping is allowed for all types of products: when delivered to private homes, the shipment will be placed outside the residence.

Essential services will remain open, including supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks, which will operate as normal. However, stores must mark a two 2-meter distance between people at checkout lines and ensure that no more than four people are waiting to check out at a time.

People can go to work as long as the guidelines are followed, but employers must check the temperature of all those arriving and anyone with a temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius or above must be refused.

In addition, the government has approved Israeli's right to protest, so long as they do it in accordance with the Health Ministry's rules: no more than 10 people and a space of two meters between people. Children of separate parents can continue to move between the two houses.

Breaking the regulation constitutes a criminal offense and those who transgress them will face a NIS 500 fine or a suspended jail sentence.