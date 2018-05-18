Israel Urges US to Leave UN Rights Council

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman (C) walks during a visit at the Israeli settlement of Katzrin in the annexed-Golan Heights on May 11, 2018. Lieberman urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to expel Iranian forces from his country, after Israeli air strikes hit alleged Iranian targets in Syria. "I shall take advantage of this opportunity to send a message to Assad: throw the Iranians out," a defence ministry statement quoted Lieberman as saying during a visit to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. (JALAA MAREY / AFP)

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Thursday called on the U.S. to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council, of which Israel is not currently a member.

Members of the 47-seat council are elected by the U.N. General Assembly for three-year terms.

“Israel is facing a double assault: the terror assault from Gaza and a hypocritical assault led by the U.N. Human Rights Council,” Lieberman tweeted.

“All the condemnations are intended to prevent Israel from defending itself, but they won’t succeed,” he added.

“We must stop permitting this… hypocrisy,” Lieberman wrote, “and immediately leave the Human Rights Council and work diligently so the U.S. follows our lead.”

Lieberman halted Israel’s cooperation with the council during his stint as foreign minister in 2012.

After Monday’s massacre by Israel of 62 Palestinian protesters in Gaza, the U.N. said Tuesday that the human rights council would convene a special session on Friday to discuss the incident.



