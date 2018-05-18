Israel Urges US to Leave UN Rights Council
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Thursday called on the U.S. to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council, of which Israel is not currently a member.
Members of the 47-seat council are elected by the U.N. General Assembly for three-year terms.
“Israel is facing a double assault: the terror assault from Gaza and a hypocritical assault led by the U.N. Human Rights Council,” Lieberman tweeted.
“All the condemnations are intended to prevent Israel from defending itself, but they won’t succeed,” he added.
“We must stop permitting this… hypocrisy,” Lieberman wrote, “and immediately leave the Human Rights Council and work diligently so the U.S. follows our lead.”
Lieberman halted Israel’s cooperation with the council during his stint as foreign minister in 2012.
After Monday’s massacre by Israel of 62 Palestinian protesters in Gaza, the U.N. said Tuesday that the human rights council would convene a special session on Friday to discuss the incident.
- Lieberman Says Israel Not Seeking Confrontation With Russia In Syria
- Lieberman Lashes Out At UN Human Rights Council, Saying Israel, U.S. Must Withdraw From The Body
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- Netanyahu: Israel to consider leaving UN Human Rights Council
- The UN Human Rights Council voted
- Jordan urges UN to adopt Hamas-Israel ceasefire resolution
- Zayed Urges US, Security Council to Work on Creating Palestinian State
- “That’s our job”: Syria envoy De Mistura urges Russia to leave humanitarian corridors to UN