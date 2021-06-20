Israel Wants to Trade 'About to Expire' Vaccines to Palestine

  1. Home
June 20th, 2021
Vaccine Deal with the Israeli government was canceled
'About to expire' vaccines refused by the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority said Friday it canceled a deal that would have seen Israel provide it with one million Covid-19 vaccine doses as the jabs are “about to expire”.

An initial delivery of Pfizer doses failed to conform “to the specifications contained in the agreement, and accordingly, prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh instructed the minister of health to cancel the agreement,” government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said.

“The government refuses to receive vaccines that are about to expire,” he added, in a statement carried by the official WAFA news agency.


More than 55 percent of Israel’s population – some 5.1 million people – have received both doses of the vaccine.

On the Palestinian side, just over 260,000 people have received their two doses in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Some five million people live in the occupied West Bank and besieged strip.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

