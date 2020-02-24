Israel Warplanes Attack Palestinian Jihad in Gaza, Syria

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on positions of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip late Sunday, killing two resistance activists, according to the military.

A military statement said warplanes struck Islamic Jihad targets in Adliya, south of Damascus, allegedly used by the group to "develop weapons, produce rocket fuel and train fighters".

The army said several targets were also hit by Israeli forces in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes came in response to rocket fire from inside the Gaza Strip.

The resistance group, for its part, confirmed that two members were martyred in the Israeli attacks.

"This cowardly aggression in Damascus was a reflection of the enemy's failure to confront our fighters inside occupied Palestine," the group said in a statement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also said four people were injured in the Israeli raids on Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza.

The attacks came hours after one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured by Israeli gunfire near Gaza's security fence.

This article has been adapted from its original source.