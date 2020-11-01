'Israel Will be Wiped Off The Map' Despite Normalizing With Arab States - Iraqi Politician

An Iraqi politician says Israel will be wiped off the map even though the occupying regime is normalizing its relations with Arab countries.

Nouri al-Maliki, the former Iraqi prime minister and current secretary general of the Islamic Dawa Party, referred on Friday to a competition between a number of Arab states to forge formal diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity.

Some Arab rulers have resorted to normalizing relations with Tel Aviv in order to maintain their positions, he added.

Maliki also predicted that Israel will be wiped out of the face of the earth, noting that whatever the regime builds on Palestinian territories will return to the Muslims.

Warning that the Zionists are seeking to enslave nations, he stressed that their hope for normalization with a Shia Muslim country will never come true.

In mid-September, US President Donald Trump presided over the signing of the normalization pacts between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

On October 23, Trump said Israel and Sudan had opened economic ties as a pathway toward normalized relations. As part of the agreement, Trump took Khartoum off a US government list of countries allegedly promoting terrorism.

Palestinians have condemned the normalization deals as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation.

Maliki slams Macron's Islamophobic comments

Elsewhere in his remarks, Maliki strongly denounced French President Emmanuel Macron’ insult to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and praised a wave of worldwide protests and condemnations.

He further expressed regret that some Arab rulers failed to adopt a stance against Macron’s anti-Muslim comments.

In October, French history teacher Samuel Paty provoked outrage by showing his students the blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) earlier published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

He was murdered outside his school in a Paris suburb by a Chechen teenager, who was shot dead by police soon after the killing.

Macron characterized the incident as an “Islamist terrorist attack.” He also claimed Islam as a religion was in a state of “crisis” and defended the blasphemous caricatures, which have hurt the feelings of Muslims in France and elsewhere.

'Foreign spy agencies seeking to exploit anti-govt. protests'

Additionally, the Iraqi politician touched on anti-government protests in Iraq, saying foreign intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation and want sabotage and destruction to deal a blow to the country.

He also emphasized that paralyzing ordinary people’s lives and disrupting work is not a civilized approach.

Starting in October 2019, Iraqi people staged street protests in several cities over unemployment and a lack of basic services, calling for economic reforms and a meaningful fight against corruption in state institutions.

Reports say some 550 people were killed and 30,000 injured as the rallies took a violent turn.

The protests led to the resignation of prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who was replaced by Mustafa al-Kadhimi in May following months of political deadlock.

