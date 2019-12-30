Israel Withholds $43 Million in Taxes From The Palestinians

The Israeli Security Cabinet approved the withholding of $43 million of tax funds from Palestinians, claiming the money has been used to promote violence, local media reported Sunday.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had made the proposal, according to Israel-based Channel 13.

Israel claims that Palestinians have used such funds to pay the families of Palestinians who have been jailed or killed as a result of attacking Israel. However, Palestinians say the funds are needed to help families affected by violence and the Israeli occupation.

Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi condemned the move, calling it a "blatant act of theft and political extortion."

Israel’s 13-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza, preventing the entry of many basic amenities.

