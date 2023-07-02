Breaking Headline

Israeli air strikes rock Jenin, multiple casualties feared

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
Palestine
Highlights
Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the army is currently engaged in a military operation in the northern West Bank, with the air force launching a series of relentless raids

ALBAWABA- In a dramatic turn of events, Israeli air strikes have targeted the Jenin camp, reportedly resulting in a number of casualties. 

Witnesses reported hearing two deafening explosions, as first aid ambulances raced to the scene to provide immediate assistance. The Israeli army acknowledged the raid, stating that it was conducted to target infrastructure in Jenin. 

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the army is currently engaged in a military operation in the northern West Bank, with the air force launching a series of relentless raids. The situation remains fluid and the full extent of the damage and casualties is yet to be determined. 

