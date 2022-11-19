Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill four soldiers

ALBAWABA - Israel has carried more airstrikes, Saturday morning, on Syria with four soldiers soldiers killed and another wounded in another "aggression" as carried out by the Syrian News Agency SANA.

The airstrikes were on areas central regions of Syria and other coastal towns including Latakia. There are part of the regular military strikes that Israel carries out on different cities, town and rural parts of Syria.

According to Jewish sources these strikes are rarely acknowledged by Israel but have been in their hundreds over the past years.