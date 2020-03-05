Israeli Airstrikes Target Central, Southern Syria

Syrian air defenses responded to attacks allegedly launched by Israel in southern and central Syria on Wednesday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA. The Step News Agency reported that the airstrikes in Homs targeted a site belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Dabaa Military Airfield.

The attack was reportedly launched by Israel from over Lebanese airspace and the Golan Heights, according to SANA, and targeted Homs and the Quneitra region of southwestern Syria. The Syrian military told SANA that Syrian air defenses successfully prevented any of the rockets from hitting their targets.

Homs is nearly 125 miles (about 200 km) away from the Golan Heights.

After the strikes overnight, the airspace above the Golan Heights east of the Jordan River was closed to civilian flights over 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) for the next three days. Israel did not claim responsibility for the airstrikes.

The airstrikes come just days after the IDF thwarted an attempted sniper attack along the Syria-Israel border in the Golan Heights on Monday as Israelis voted in the 23rd Knesset elections.

“IDF forces identified an attempted sniper attack in the northern Golan Heights and acted to thwart it, striking the vehicle involved in the attempt,” the army said.

Syria’s SANA state news agency reported that the vehicle struck was a civilian car in the city of Quneitra, while opposition reports said the car was carrying militiamen loyal to the Assad regime.



“Even on Election Day, our enemies are trying to hurt us, hurt the citizens of Israel and disrupt the routine of our lives,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “Even today, like throughout the year, we will stop our enemies and prevent them from disrupting the routine of our lives.”



On Thursday, a man was killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike as he was driving his motorcycle near the village of Hadar in the southern Syrian Quneitra province.



While Syrian regime sources reported that the man was a civilian, according to other unconfirmed reports, the man was identified as Emad al-Tawil, a Hezbollah operative active in establishing and entrenching a covert force in the Syrian Golan Heights that is designed to act against Israel.