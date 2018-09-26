Israeli Army Arrest 15 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

(AFP/File)

The Israeli army has rounded up 15 Palestinians from their homes across the occupied West Bank in overnight raids, according to an Israeli army statement released Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, the Palestinians were detained for what the army described as “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”.

The statement did not elaborate as to the meaning of “popular terrorist activities”.

Detained individuals have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, according to the army.

Israel frequently conducts sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied territories on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, some 350 minors and at least six lawmakers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.