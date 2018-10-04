Israeli Army Arrests 14 Palestinians, Including Writer in Occupied West Bank

An Israeli border guard fires a teargas canister towards Palestinian protesters during clashes near the settlement of Beit El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP/File)

Israeli forces detained at least 14 Palestinians, including a writer, across the occupied West Bank on predawn Thursday.

Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) confirmed that Israeli forces detained three Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, they were identified as Ahmad Khalid Hamida, Muatasem Abu Khader and Khalil Abu Srour.

In the northern West Bank district of Salfit, Israeli forces detained four Palestinians; PPS identified them as Walid Khalid, who is a writer and journalist, and Saleh Ayman Qasoul, Muath Jamal Nassar and Ali Abu Zahar.

In the northern West Bank district of Qalqiliya, Israeli forces detained two Palestinians; they were identified as Ahmad Issam Tah and Ayman Salim.

In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, PPS confirmed that two Palestinians were detained and identified as Munjed Ragheb Salah and Abed al-Halim Daghlas Abu Taher.

In the northern West Bank district of Tubas, three Palestinians were detained; they were identified as Imad Suleiman Bisharat, Rasoul Abed al-Aziz Odeh and Yahiya Mahmoud Awda.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,781 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.





