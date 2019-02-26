Israeli Army Arrests 21 Palestinians in Pre-Dawn West Bank Raids

Israeli soldiers patrol a street, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, on October 3, 2015. (AFP/ File)

Follow > Disable alert for Palestine Prisoner’s Society Disable alert for West Bank Follow >

Israeli forces detained at least 21 Palestinians, including a minor, across the occupied West Bank during predawn raids on Tuesday.

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained five Palestinians. They were identified as Akram Muhammad Daadua, Muhammad Jaafar Daadua, Radi Salah Taqatqa, Muhsein Asaad Thuwabta, and Yousef Kuwazba.

In the al-Eizariya town, in the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, four Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Ahmad Jawad Othman, 14, Mahmoud Khaled Damdoum, Zayd Nabil al-Musalma,21, and Muad Yousef Tabish.

In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, another seven were detained. They were identified as Muhammad Fayez Shouli, 20, Muhammad Ahmad Suwalma, 32, Bassam Hamad Shouli, 38, Muthna Ihsan Arab, 36, Fares Bassam Shouli, 30, Issam Walid Ghanem, 24, and Mahmoud Nayef al-Saluadi, 33.

In the northern West Bank district of Tubas, PPS said five Palestinians were detained. They were identified as Samer samih Suwafta, 39, Rayeq Sadeq Bisharat, and Bassem Deib Suwafta along with his sons Muhammad and Qasam.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, including 215 minors, 43 of whom under 16 years old.

This article has been adapted from its original source.