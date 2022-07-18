Israeli Army Chief Kochavi in Morocco

ALBAWABA - Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi arrive in Morocco on Monday for a three-day official visit, according to the military Anadolu reports.

This has become trending news on the social media because it is the first by Kochavi to the North African nation since Tel Aviv and Rabat signed a US-sponsored agreement to resume their relations in 2020.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi will arrive in Morocco next week, for the chief staff's first official visit to the country. This is how the publication was allowed. Last night, the announcement of his precedent visit was published, without specifying the name of the destination — Israel Financial Insider (@danibel1956) July 16, 2022

A military statement said the visit comes within efforts to strengthen military and security cooperation between Israel and Morocco.

Next Monday the chief of the general staff, General Aviv Kochavi, will arrive for the first time on an official visit to #Morocco.

In March of this year, Kochavi met with the top leadership of the Arab armies in #Egypt, including the #Saudi chief of staff. That same month, — Dana Levi דנה🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Danale) July 17, 2022

“One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training — the ability to train together in joint maneuvers — weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry,” military spokesman Brig.-General Ran Kochav had told Ynet TV as stated by the Turkish news agency.

Military relations has been rife between the Israeli military and some Arab countries as pointed out by different sources as this one:

he visited #Bahrain, where he was reportedly to meet with the #Qatari chief of staff. In November 2021, Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived in #Morocco, where he signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of security. It was a security cooperation agreement with Morocco — Dana Levi דנה🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Danale) July 17, 2022

Kochavi is expected to meet senior military officials during his visit to Morocco despite the fact there has been no comment by the Rabat authorities on the visit Anadolu points out.

Last month, Israeli military officials participated as observers in a major military drill in Morocco, which saw the participation of troops from the US, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Chad, Brazil, the United Kingdom and others.

In November of last year, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Morocco where he signed a memorandum of understanding with his Moroccan counterpart to allow defense and military cooperation between the defense establishments in the two countries.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a “stab in the back.”