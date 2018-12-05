Israeli Army Continues Wide Arrest Campaign Across West Bank

Israeli forces detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Israel's Ofer prison. (AFP/File)

Israeli forces rounded up 21 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Wednesday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.

