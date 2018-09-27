Israeli Army Injures 20 Palestinians in Nablus to Protects Settlers at Joseph's Tomb

Nablus, Palestine (Shutterstock)

Israeli forces shot and injured 20 Palestinians, including journalists, during clashes that erupted predawn Thursday in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus as Israeli settlers visited Joseph's Tomb to perform religious rituals.

Locals said that violent clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians as Israeli settlers visited Joseph's Tomb under armed security by Israeli soldiers.

Sources confirmed that 20 Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs.

Two journalists were reportedly among the injured as they were covering the incident; they sustained injuries in their legs, and were still in an unknown condition.



Palestinian youths threw rocks and Molotov cocktails towards Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed Joseph's Tomb and performed religious Jewish rituals and Talmudic prayers under heavy protection by Israeli soldiers.

Joseph's Tomb is revered by Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Samaritans alike. The Israeli military allows Jews to visit as part of organized pilgrimages, despite the site being located in Area A where the PA has full control, and prohibits Muslims from worshiping at the site.

Ultra-orthodox and nationalist Jews regularly try to visit the shrine without approval, as many Jews believe the tomb to be the final resting place of the biblical figure in the Old Testament.

Palestinians believe that Joseph's Tomb is the funerary monument to Sheikh Youssef Dweikat, a local religious figure.