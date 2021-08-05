  1. Home
Israeli Army, Settlers Carry Out 3,800 Violations in July

Elderly men walk as Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli forces the funeral of a 20-year-old Palestinian, in the village of Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank City of Hebron, on July 30, 2021. HAZEM BADER/ AFP
Israeli forces and settlers violated the rights of Palestinians thousands of times in July.

Israeli forces and settlers are attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds with over 3,800 attacks reported in July.

The media office of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the West Bank said in a report issued on Wednesday that 3,886 violations were recorded in July, including seven killings.

In the periodic report, the office said 2,140 Palestinians were injured in 206 shooting incidents by Israeli forces and 62 assaults by settlers.

According to the report, the number of injured increased by nearly 48 percent compared to June, when 1,449 cases of injury were recorded.


The report also recorded 115 Israeli raids on Palestinian homes and 325 incursions into different areas across the West Bank and al-Quds in which 406 Palestinians, including women and children, were detained.

July also saw 22 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on places of worship, the office said. Over 3,300 Israeli settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque under protection from the troops during the same period.

The number of Israelis in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds exceeds the 600,000 mark.

According to the report, Israeli authorities destroyed 32 Palestinian homes in July.

The office said most of the violations were reported in Nablus, Tubas, and al-Khalil (Hebron).

