Israeli Army, Settlers Carry Out 3,800 Violations in July

Israeli forces and settlers are attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds with over 3,800 attacks reported in July.

The media office of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the West Bank said in a report issued on Wednesday that 3,886 violations were recorded in July, including seven killings.

Israeli forces shot and injured 6 Palestinians who were protesting against the theft of their land by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/7ZoxPQBJMP — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 3, 2021

In the periodic report, the office said 2,140 Palestinians were injured in 206 shooting incidents by Israeli forces and 62 assaults by settlers.

According to the report, the number of injured increased by nearly 48 percent compared to June, when 1,449 cases of injury were recorded.



The report also recorded 115 Israeli raids on Palestinian homes and 325 incursions into different areas across the West Bank and al-Quds in which 406 Palestinians, including women and children, were detained.

July also saw 22 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on places of worship, the office said. Over 3,300 Israeli settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque under protection from the troops during the same period.

15 year old Motasem Hmedat was kidnapped by the IOF on June 5th. He has not been charged or given trial. The Israeli forces are notorious for abusing Palestinian children, outside & inside of jail. Continue to raise awareness for Motasem & all Palestinian prisoners. #FreeMotasem — 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒄𝒆 #SaveGaza #SaveSheikhJarrah (@Visionairess) August 4, 2021

The number of Israelis in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds exceeds the 600,000 mark.

According to the report, Israeli authorities destroyed 32 Palestinian homes in July.

The office said most of the violations were reported in Nablus, Tubas, and al-Khalil (Hebron).