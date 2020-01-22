The Israeli Army Shoots Dead Three Palestinians in Gaza

Three Palestinians have been shot and killed by the Israeli army after crossing into the occupied territories.

The army said on Tuesday that the Palestinians were killed after they had crossed the separation fence in the Gaza Strip and launched an explosive device at IDF soldiers.

No further detail was immediately available about the victims.

The Israeli army regularly guns down Palestinians in Gaza, accusing them of attempting to enter the occupied territories or carrying out attacks on its forces.

About 310 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since the anti-occupation protests began in Gaza. More than 18,000 other Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The Gaza clashes reached their peak on May 14, 2018, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe), which coincided with the US embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

This article has been adapted from its original source.