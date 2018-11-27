Israeli Army Shoots Palestinian Fatally After Ramming Car Into Soldiers

This picture taken on November 26, 2018 shows Israeli soldiers standing by a damaged car at the scene of an attack where a Palestinian man rammed a vehicle into three Israeli soldiers. (AFP/File)

A Palestinian man was shot dead while carrying out a car-ramming attack on Monday that injured three Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.

The military said one of the soldiers sustained moderate injuries and the other two were slightly hurt when the Palestinian crashed his vehicle into them along a West Bank road north of the city of Hebron.

Another soldier then shot and killed the attacker, the military said.

The troops were performing engineering work on a route in the southern West Bank.

Palestinians, many of them individuals without known associations with militant groups, carried out a wave of car-ramming attacks in the West Bank in late 2015 and in 2016, but the frequency of such incidents has since decreased.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks and Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians, including many children, in that same period.

There was no claim of responsibility for Monday's incident, which drew praise from the Hamas militant group as a response to crimes carried out by the Israeli occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state there and in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

