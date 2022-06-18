Israeli Bullet That Killed Shireen Abu Akleh Shown by Aljazeera

Al Jazeera network has published a photo of a bullet it said killed its correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh, while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

An investigation conducted by the media network and published on its website stated that "the green-tipped bullet was designed to pierce armor and is used in an M4 rifle."

It pointed out that “the bullet was analyzed using 3D models and, according to experts, it was 5.56mm caliber – the same used by Israeli forces.”

Citing experts, Al Jazeera said the bullet was “designed and manufactured in the United States.”

In its investigation, Al Jazeera re-simulated the incident using 3D technology to learn more about the type of bullet used, its caliber, and the type of guns that fired this type of round.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist with American citizenship, was killed on May 11 in Jenin while covering an Israeli raid.

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army has flatly rejected the findings of the Al Jazeera investigation, claiming that there was no way to tell who killed Abu Akleh with one senior Israeli army official describing the report as "unsubstantiated."

"They put the blame on Israel on the first day. The allegations were unsubstantiated back then and they are (still) unsubstantiated today," the Israeli army official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency.