Israeli Coalition in Crisis as Arab MP Zoabi Quits Government

ALBAWABA - Israel's coalition government is in crisis, having lost its slim majority, with the resignation of Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi. She quits from the extremist government lead by extremist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi presented a mix of steadfastness and compromise in her first interview after her surprise resignation that triggered a fresh political crisishttps://t.co/gCT24pWGFS — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 20, 2022

With the Zoabi walkout, the eight-party member government goes back to controlling only 59 seats as opposed to 61 seats for the opposition that is lead by Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud bloc who are already looking for the next stage of forming the Israeli government. They want to introduce a bill to the Knesset next week to call for early elections.

Lapid: Too early to eulogize the current government: Lapid spoke to Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and had what both termed a "positive conversation" https://t.co/T1g3nHnlhi JPost pic.twitter.com/SPD3jTQzud — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) May 20, 2022

Zoabi, an Arab-Israeli MP from the left-wing Meretz Party and from the so-called 1948 territories has quit in protest at the murder of Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by a Jewish sniper soldier at the entrance of the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank.

She is the second MP to quit the coalition in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's Parliament. The first was Israeli extremist Idit Silman who quit last April in protest at what she called the anti-Jewish policies of Bennett, and this is despite the fact the she is from his Yamina party.

Netanyahu is already bracing himself for another shot at being Israelis next prime minister.