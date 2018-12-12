Israeli Delegates in Moscow for Security Coordination in Syria and Maybe Lebanon

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva (R) (Twitter)

An Israeli delegation of senior military officers left to Moscow, Tuesday, to meet their Russian counterparts in an attempt to resume and restore security coordination in Syria, and perhaps expand it to Lebanese territory.

They are also scheduled to discuss Iranian influence and dangers.

The delegation's trip will last about a day and will be headed by Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, the head of the military's technological and logistics directorate.

Its members will meet with senior Russian officers and inform them about the ongoing military operation dubbed the “Northern Shield,” following the last phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, Russia set a condition to resume security coordination; having Israel reduce its raids against Syrian territory to the minimum, inform them of the date before a reasonable time, and set the targets of their strikes.

Israel, for its part, asks to have the freedom to act and expand coordination to reach Lebanese territory, of which is currently a marginal area for Russians.

A statement issued by the Kremlin said that Putin stressed the need to develop security coordination between Israel and Russia in line with the current situation in Syria.

Netanyahu also informed Putin about the military operation on the northern borders.

The Russian ambassador to Israel said in her Twitter account that Putin stressed the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was issued after the 2006 war in Lebanon.

She tweeted that Putin reiterated the need to cooperate with UNIFIL and called for maintaining the agreed border between Israel and Lebanon.

Netanyahu said that the call was very important as he agreed with Putin to meet soon although the Russians had been delaying this meeting for a quite some time to express their rage from Israeli actions that led to the downing of a Russian plane.

