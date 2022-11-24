Israeli demolishes a primary school in occupied Hebron

ALBAWABA - Trending in Palestine is the primary school demolished, Wednesday, by the Israeli occupation forces

Today Israel demolished a primary school in Masafer Yatta that had 23 pupils and three teachers.



This is part of a state effort to drive Palestinians out of the area by making their lives unbearable.



Expelling residents is a war crime. pic.twitter.com/l8MAGS9rMh — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) November 23, 2022

The Isfi Primary School in Isfi Al Fawqi and lies in Masafer Yatta to the south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank served the children of the different villages in the surrounding area but no more.

Israel demolished a Palestinian primary school today while it was in session.



“They think this will pressure people to leave.. so that they can ethnically cleanse Masafer Yatta.”



Latest for @AJEnglish #Palestine https://t.co/rAsbX9t4Mg — Zena Tahhan (@zenatahhan) November 23, 2022

Despite pleas and protests from the Palestine Ministry of Education, the Israelis went ahead and demolished the primary schools.

Today the ‘israel’apartheid occupation regime demolished a primary school in Masafer Yatta, Palestine that had 23 pupils and three teachers. This is part of ‘israel’’s effort to drive local semitic Palestinians out of the area by making their lives unbearable.#SaveMasaferYatta pic.twitter.com/JJx2RhnG3v — Tunisians United For Palestine 🇵🇸🇹🇳 (@PalesTunisians) November 23, 2022

The Israeli act is seen as heinous to drive the people out of the area of the different old age Palestinian villages exist including Al Maghayer, Al Abied, Touba, Isfi Al Fawqa and Isfi Al Tihta.