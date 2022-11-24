  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli demolishes a primary school in occupied Hebron

Israeli demolishes a primary school in occupied Hebron

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 24th, 2022 - 08:02 GMT
Resistance in Masafer Yatta
Israeli soldiers remove a Palestinian Masafer Yatta (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Trending in Palestine is the primary school demolished, Wednesday, by the Israeli occupation forces 

The Isfi Primary School in Isfi Al Fawqi and lies in Masafer Yatta to the south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank served the children of the different villages in the surrounding area but no more.

Despite pleas and protests from the Palestine Ministry of Education, the Israelis went ahead and demolished the primary schools. 

The Israeli act is seen as heinous to drive the people out of the area of the different old age Palestinian villages exist including Al Maghayer, Al Abied, Touba, Isfi Al Fawqa and Isfi Al Tihta.

 

Tags:HebronWest BankMasafer YattaIsraelPalestine

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...