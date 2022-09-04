Israeli Destroyed 9000 Palestinian Buildings Since 2009

ALBAWABA - Israel has destroyed 9000 buildings in Gaza and the Palestinian occupied territories. These included many homes owned by Palestinians.
These figures were provided by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stating the destruction left 13,000 without a place to love in and inflicted harm on 152,000 people.
