Israeli destroys 90% of Iranian Targets in Syria Tel Aviv report claims

The Israeli army has destroyed nearly 90% of Iran's military capabilities in Syria through aerial strikes, according to local media.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper, citing Israeli officials, said Tel Aviv had succeeded "in almost completely curbing Iran's ability to transfer weapons to Syria."

According to the daily, as a result of Israeli air strikes in Syria, "the ability of the Syrian army to produce weapons and ammunition has also been damaged."

There was no comment from Iran or Syria on the Israeli claim.

Israel has carried out several airstrikes against positions of Iranian-backed groups and the Syrian regime since the country’s civil war in 2011.

Israeli officials generally refrain from commenting on attacks on Syrian territory.

