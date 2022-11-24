Israel detains 50,000 Palestinian children

Israel has detained tens of thousands of Palestinian children since 1967, according to the official Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs (CDA).

Few months ago a Palestinian kid died because an Israeli soldier chased him to death. Why didn’t @HananyaNaftali condemn that? These people are hypocrites #Israel — Farhan Kabir Patwary (@FarhanKabir2003) November 23, 2022

CDA said on Sunday that more than 50,000 children were detained since Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War, the Palestinian news agency WAFA, reported.

When Israeli soldiers kill man, woman and kids,destroy Palestinian homes in total impunity, imposing Apartheid regim on millions, the resistance would became human reaction. pic.twitter.com/tK4AVTknsH — Sofiane (@Sofiane11290831) November 23, 2022

The CDA statement came on World Children’s Day, an annual observance that seeks to “promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare," according to the United Nations.

@PaulWal31268048 @_JackJazz @ian_argente Are you @RachelReevesMP and @Keir_Starmer proud? Israeli soldiers killing unarmed Palestinian children? You support apartheid. You support Israeli soldiers killing Palistinian children. You support them going into schools kidnapping kids. pic.twitter.com/4spAl1fBxo — Reddave74 (@reddave74) November 22, 2022

There are 160 children who continue to be detained by Israel, according to the CDA.

The statement added that most children were taken from their homes at night, though others were detained in the streets, or while on their war to or from school.

For its part, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said on Saturday that over 750 Palestinian children have been arrested by Israeli authorities so far in 2022.

The majority of the children faced torture, according to the PPC.