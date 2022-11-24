  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel detains 50,000 Palestinian children

Israel detains 50,000 Palestinian children

Published November 24th, 2022 - 06:09 GMT
Israeli soldier grabs a Palestinian kid
Israeli occupation (AFP File Photo)

Israel has detained tens of thousands of Palestinian children since 1967, according to the official Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs (CDA).

CDA said on Sunday that more than 50,000 children were detained since Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War, the Palestinian news agency WAFA, reported.

The CDA statement came on World Children’s Day, an annual observance that seeks to “promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare," according to the United Nations.

There are 160 children who continue to be detained by Israel, according to the CDA.

The statement added that most children were taken from their homes at night, though others were detained in the streets, or while on their war to or from school.

For its part, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said on Saturday that over 750 Palestinian children have been arrested by Israeli authorities so far in 2022.

The majority of the children faced torture, according to the PPC.

Tags:PalestineIsraelPalestinian Prisoners ClubPalestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 palestinechronicle.com

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...