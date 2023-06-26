Breaking Headline

German and Lithuanian flag

Germany deploys 4k troops to Lithuania

June 26th, 2023
ALBAWABA - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced earlier today Germany's plan to station new 4,000 troops in Lithuania. "Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," ...
Israeli drone shot down in Lebanon

Published June 26th, 2023 - 10:31 GMT
Israeli drone

ALBAWABA - Hezbollah media revealed that the group has shot down an Israeli drone that entered Lebanon's airspace.

Hezbollah added that the Israeli drone had entered the Lebanese airspace near the southern town of Zibqin.

Israeli military spokesperson revealed in a statement that an Israeli drone fell in Lebanon during a "routine activity" on Monday morning. However, no concern about information leaking is mentioned.

