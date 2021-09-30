Israeli FM Lapid Arrives in Bahrain to Open Embassy

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid has landed in Bahrain on Thursday leading a delegation in a first official visit to the Gulf.
The FM is expected to open Israeli embassy in Bahrain's capital Manama along with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.
FM @yairlapid: “We landed in Bahrain. Proud to represent Israel on the first and historic official visit to the Kingdom. Thanks for the warm welcome”— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 30, 2021
📸Shlomi Amsalem / GPO pic.twitter.com/8k93WITkeu
He said: “We landed in Bahrain. Proud to represent Israel on the first and historic official visit to the Kingdom. Thanks for the warm welcome.”
About a year ago, Bahrain had announced normalizing relations with Israel following UAE and signed they both signed the Abraham Accords deal in the White House.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)