  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli FM Lapid Arrives in Bahrain to Open Embassy

Israeli FM Lapid Arrives in Bahrain to Open Embassy

Published September 30th, 2021 - 07:08 GMT
An Israeli embassy will be opened in Bahrain today.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on September 9, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
An Israeli embassy will be opened in Bahrain today.

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid has landed in Bahrain on Thursday leading a delegation in a first official visit to the Gulf.

The FM is expected to open Israeli embassy in Bahrain's capital Manama along with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

He said: “We landed in Bahrain. Proud to represent Israel on the first and historic official visit to the Kingdom. Thanks for the warm welcome.”

About a year ago, Bahrain had announced normalizing relations with Israel following UAE and signed they both signed the Abraham Accords deal in the White House.

Tags:Israeli embassyBahrainYair LapidIsraelAbraham Accords

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...