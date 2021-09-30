Israeli FM Lapid Arrives in Bahrain to Open Embassy

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid has landed in Bahrain on Thursday leading a delegation in a first official visit to the Gulf.

The FM is expected to open Israeli embassy in Bahrain's capital Manama along with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

FM @yairlapid: “We landed in Bahrain. Proud to represent Israel on the first and historic official visit to the Kingdom. Thanks for the warm welcome”



About a year ago, Bahrain had announced normalizing relations with Israel following UAE and signed they both signed the Abraham Accords deal in the White House.