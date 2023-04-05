Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

ALBAWABA - Israeli security forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked worshippers early Wednesday, Quds News Network reported.

Videos were shared showing Israeli police brutally attacking men and women performing prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police announced arresting over "350 Palestinians" amid violent clashes with worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces’ brutal attack on Palestinian women inside Al-Aqsa mosque pic.twitter.com/zr1jwjcQth — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 5, 2023

According to witnesses, Israel used excessive force, fired stun grenades and tear gas causing suffocating injuries to the worshippers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reportedly said that Israeli forces banned medics from reaching Al-Aqsa to treat people injured in the attack.

Pleads for help can be heard from several mosques in Jerusalem. Minarets are calling on people to rally and help those wounded inside Al-Aqsa Compound. According to the Red Crescent, Israeli forces are currently preventing medics from entering the scene. pic.twitter.com/i317V8XQod — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) April 5, 2023

Hamas decried Al-Aqsa Mosque attacks and its deputy head Saleh Al-Arouri warned that "attacking Islamic sanctities will have a great price and we will burn the ground under their [Israeli] feet".

Jordan and Saudi Arabia strongly decried Israel's storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting worshipers, and arresting a number of Palestinians.