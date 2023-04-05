Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

  1. Home
Published April 5th, 2023 - 06:34 GMT
Al-Aqsa mosque
Israeli security forces stand outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City as Muslim worshippers gather inside, early on April 5, 2023 during Islam's holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli security forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked worshippers early Wednesday, Quds News Network reported.

Videos were shared showing Israeli police brutally attacking men and women performing prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. 

Israeli police announced arresting over "350 Palestinians" amid violent clashes with worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. 

According to witnesses, Israel used excessive force, fired stun grenades and tear gas causing suffocating injuries to the worshippers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reportedly said that Israeli forces banned medics from reaching Al-Aqsa to treat people injured in the attack.

Hamas decried Al-Aqsa Mosque attacks and its deputy head Saleh Al-Arouri warned that "attacking Islamic sanctities will have a great price and we will burn the ground under their [Israeli] feet".

Jordan and Saudi Arabia strongly decried Israel's storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting worshipers, and arresting a number of Palestinians.

