Israeli Forces Detain 11 Palestinians in Overnight Raids

Israeli forces detained eleven Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, Israeli army said on Thursday.

The statement read that the individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of the activities.





The Israeli army conducts frequent raids across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching and detaining "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians -- including dozens of women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention centers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.