Israeli forces kill 10 Palestinian in Nablus

ALBAWABA - 10 people were killed and 102 wounded, seven of which are in critical condition, during an aggression by the Israeli occupation army, on Wednesday, on the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Palestinian media outlets reported that occupation armed forces stormed Al-Sheikh alley in Nablus, and surrounded a house, amid heavy gunfire.

lsraeli occupation forces commit a massacre in Nablus city, killing 10 Palestinians and injuring more than 100 others. pic.twitter.com/ymvIWZ8ADw — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 22, 2023

It stated that clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and occupation forces, where the latter fired live bullets and sound and gas bombs at them.

Full impunity! An #Israeli sniper shot a Palestinian pedestrian dead in #Nablus this morning!



Mohamed Anbousi (25) was planning to book his wedding hall today.



A Palestinian elderly, Adnan Bi'ara (72) was similarly shot dead moments later. pic.twitter.com/Cw3PjJro7b — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) February 22, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had said earlier on Wednesday that 20 Palestinians had been injured as a result of the aggression, including 4 in serious condition, but the number of injuries and victims increased rapidly, few hours later.

لحظة وصول أبطال عرين الأسود إلى المستشفى في نابلس . pic.twitter.com/U64qd3XLzn — غزة الآن - Gaza Now (@GazaNownews) February 22, 2023

It is expected that the number of casualties and injuries will increase during the next hour, especially since the military operation is still continuing. Information suggests that occupation forces prevent medical personnel from reaching the besieged places.

#فيديو... مستوطنون يهاجمون عمال شق الطرق في عوريف قضاء نابلس ويحرقون جرافة pic.twitter.com/n8zNxb00Bo — إذاعة الأقصى - عاجل (@Alaqsavoice_Brk) February 22, 2023

For its part, the Israeli army confirmed that it was carrying out an operation in Nablus, but it did not provide more details so far.

Israeli forces killed at least 9 Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank, wounding at least 102 other people, many with live fire.



Ages of people killed in Nablus range from 16 to 72.



Israeli forces have killed 60 Palestinians this year, including 13 children. pic.twitter.com/I8tIekbLW1 — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 22, 2023

A comprehensive strike in Nablus was announced for Thursday, to mourn the souls of the martyrs.