Israeli forces kill 10 Palestinian in Nablus

Published February 22nd, 2023 - 12:38 GMT
Palestine
ALBAWABA - 10 people were killed and 102 wounded, seven of which are in critical condition, during an aggression by the Israeli occupation army, on Wednesday, on the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Palestinian media outlets reported that occupation armed forces stormed Al-Sheikh alley in Nablus, and surrounded a house, amid heavy gunfire.

It stated that clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and occupation forces, where the latter fired live bullets and sound and gas bombs at them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had said earlier on Wednesday that 20 Palestinians had been injured as a result of the aggression, including 4 in serious condition, but the number of injuries and victims increased rapidly, few hours later.

It is expected that the number of casualties and injuries will increase during the next hour, especially since the military operation is still continuing. Information suggests that occupation forces prevent medical personnel from reaching the besieged places.

For its part, the Israeli army confirmed that it was carrying out an operation in Nablus, but it did not provide more details so far.

A comprehensive strike in Nablus was announced for Thursday, to mourn the souls of the martyrs.

