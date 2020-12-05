  1. Home
  3. Israeli Forces Kill 13-Year-Old Palestinian Boy

Published December 5th, 2020 - 06:53 GMT
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward Israeli security forces during clashes with them following a weekly demonstration in the occupied West Bank village of Kfar Qaddum, on November 13, 2020. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Ali Ebu Aliyye shot while demonstrating against Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian teen died Friday after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. 

Ali Ebu Aliyye, 13, died of injuries sustained when he was shot by Israeli troops in a village near Ramallah, according to a statement by Palestine’s Health Ministry.

Israeli forces injured five Palestinians, including Aliyye, who were taking part in weekly anti-settlement demonstrations in the occupied West Bank city.

The Israeli army used live and rubber bullets to break up the marches, with protesters pelting stones at soldiers.

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank stage demonstrations every Friday to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on confiscated Palestinian land.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

