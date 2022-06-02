  1. Home
  3. Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in The Occupied West Bank (AFP)

Published June 2nd, 2022 - 05:58 GMT
israeli forces
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during the funeral of Ghofran Warasnah, killed after she approached an Israeli soldier with a knife, in Al-Aroub refugee camp north the West Bank city of Hebron, on June 1, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a clash in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The clash took place in the Dheisheh camp outside Bethlehem, a ministry statement said, identifying the dead man as Ayman Muhaisen, 29. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army had no immediate comment.

