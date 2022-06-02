Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in The Occupied West Bank (AFP)

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a clash in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The clash took place in the Dheisheh camp outside Bethlehem, a ministry statement said, identifying the dead man as Ayman Muhaisen, 29. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army had no immediate comment.

Palestinian youth Ayman Muhaisen, an ex-detainee in Israeli prisons, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid into Deheisha camp in Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/BC3qfzTky5 — rt pinned 📌Abdullah Omar 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Abdullah_Omar04) June 2, 2022

This article has been adapted from its original source.