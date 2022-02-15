Israeli Forces Kill a Palestinian Youth in Ramallah

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian youth in Nabi Saleh village, north of Ramallah, Quds News Network reported according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, on Tuesday.

The Ministry has identified the Palestinian youth as Nahad Amin Barghouti who was killed during clashes with IDF troops in the village of Nabi Saleh.

Tension has been rising between Palestinian and Israeli forces in West Bank, especially in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, occupied Jerusalem.