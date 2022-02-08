Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Nablus

  1. Home
Published February 8th, 2022 - 11:42 GMT
Special forces in Israel have targeted a car in Al Makhfeyah neighborhood in Nablus and killed three people who were inside, Aljazeera reported.

According to Israeli authorities, the three Palestinians were killed over carrying an alleged series of shootings across the city during the past 2 weeks.

Multiple videos from different angles were shared online showing an ambulance and lots of people standing in the incident place where a silver car filled with traces of bullets covering the front area of the car. 

