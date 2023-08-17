Breaking Headline

Israeli forces raid Jenin, 1 killed and 2 detained

Published August 17th, 2023 - 05:59 GMT
Israeli Raid
Israeli army vehicles are pictured along a road during an army raid in al-Ain camp for Palestinian refugees, west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin, killing 1 and detaining 2. The Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that the 32-year-old Mustafa al-Kustouni was killed after sustaining serious injuries due to being shot in the head, chest, and abdomen.

Israeli forces stormed Jenin this morning, Jenin after special forces infiltrated the Dawwar and Al-Balda area amid violent confrontations between residents of the camp and Israeli troops.

Hazem Qasem, Hamas spokesman, said in a post on X (previously known as Twitter): "We salute the valiant resistance in Jenin, which continues to confront the incursions of the Zionist enemy army and engages with it with all heroism and sacrilege. Jenin will remain the capital of the resistance and the fortress of the mujahideen, and all the criminality of the enemy will not break it. Rather, it will increase its strength and revolution".

Israeli troops have also blown up the house of the slain Palestinian al-Kastouni and detained two young men during the raid on Jenin last night. 

