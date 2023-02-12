  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli forces raid Jenin camp arrest Palestinian

Israeli forces raid Jenin camp arrest Palestinian

Published February 12th, 2023 - 12:03 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Israeli military forces raided the Jenin camp, Sunday noon, and arrested the brother of the Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Al Zubaidi. 

The Palestinian Maan news website carried the full story, saying Israeli soldiers surrounded the house of the family in the Al Jabiryat neighbourhood and arrested Jabreel Al Zubaidi amidst large Israeli reinforcement. 

It added armed clashes erupted in the Jenin camp, after the Israeli occupation authorities stormed the area.

Tags:JeninZakaria Al ZubaidiWest BankPalestine

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...