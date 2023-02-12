Israeli forces raid Jenin camp arrest Palestinian

ALBAWABA - Israeli military forces raided the Jenin camp, Sunday noon, and arrested the brother of the Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Al Zubaidi.

The Palestinian Maan news website carried the full story, saying Israeli soldiers surrounded the house of the family in the Al Jabiryat neighbourhood and arrested Jabreel Al Zubaidi amidst large Israeli reinforcement.

covert israeli occupation special forces raid the house of prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi in Jenin



IOF operations in Jenin ongoing — Hussein (@EyesOnSouth) February 12, 2023

It added armed clashes erupted in the Jenin camp, after the Israeli occupation authorities stormed the area.