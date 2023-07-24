Israeli forces raid Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm

ALBAWABA - According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, four Palestinians were seriously injured by live bullets fired by Israeli forces during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm this morning.

Witnesses said that more than a dozen were detained by Israeli forces as they were carrying out a number of raids across a number of cities around the West Bank.

Palestinian health ministry reports four wounded by Israeli gunfire and another nine hurt by shrapnel during clashes with IDF forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.https://t.co/JzeDrA0LhH — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 24, 2023

After imposing a tight closure on the Nur Shams refugee camp, a big army troop supported by a bulldozer stormed into the camp before dawn and proceeded to assault and ransack houses around the area.

According to Taha Irani, head of Nur Shams Services Council, heavy damage was caused to roads in the camp and infrastructure, mainly the water, electricity, and sewage networks.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli forces who used live bullets and tear gas against Palestinians, injuring four with live bullets and nine more with shrapnel.

As part of a series of raids the Israeli army carried out across the West Bank, four Palestinians were arrested in Nablus, with one of them being a university student.

#Israeli occupation forces are storming Askar refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of #Nablus, right now. pic.twitter.com/SiQIeJFaXO — 🇵🇸Filistin (@fff728731) July 24, 2023

Another Palestinian was arrested during a raid on Bethlehem; two others were arrested in the village of al-Mughayyer, east of Ramallah; and three others were in the Hebron district, two of whom were university students detained in Beit Kahil village, west of Hebron city, and the third in Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron.