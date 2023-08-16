Israeli forces raide Balata Camp injuring dozens

ALBWABA - Earlier today, Israeli forces executed a raid on the Balata camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, where dozens of Palestinians suffered severe injuries from live bullets and suffocation.

According to medical sources at the Red Crescent Society, a Palestinian was shot in the chest with a live bullet and is in severe condition. They further stated that two other Palestinians were injured by live bullet shrapnel and were transferred to the hospital, while four others were injured by live bullet shrapnel and were treated in the field.

The Red Crescent Society also added that one of those who were injured was kidnapped by the Israeli forces from the medical staff on the field where they were carrying out first aid treatments in the camp.

تغطية صحفية || آثار الدمار الذي خلفه الاحتــ..ــلال في منزل عائلة أبو شلال بعد تفجيره خلال اقتحام مخيم بلاطة شرق نابلس#فلسطين_لايف https://t.co/mgHcgH7PCj pic.twitter.com/JBbb1ZAXpE — فلسطين لايف | PL Plus (@pl_plus1) August 16, 2023

In addition, 85 Palestinians were treated on the field for asphyxia. A Palestinian child was successfully evacuated after falling into a house stormed by the occupation troops, while another Palestinian was injured in the head by a gas bomb and was treated in the field.

The Israeli forces also closed off the entrances to the Balata camp while they carried out a wide-range raid on the camp, destroying Palestinian property.

While covering the storming of the camp, Israeli forces opened fire on the press crews. Meanwhile, army soldiers blew up the house belonging to Abdullah Abu Shalal's family as well as the Fatah movement's headquarters in Balata camp.