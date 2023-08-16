Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Taliban bans political parties in Afghanistan

August 16th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Taliban, the ruling force in Afghanistan, announced that it will officially ban political parties from operating in the country. The Minister of Justice of the Taliban government stated ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli forces raide Balata Camp injuring dozens

Israeli forces raide Balata Camp injuring dozens

Published August 16th, 2023 - 06:49 GMT
Balata refugee camp
Palestinian emergency personnel and residents inspect the damage following an Israeli military raid at the Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus in the occupied West Bank early on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

ALBWABA -  Earlier today, Israeli forces executed a raid on the Balata camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, where dozens of Palestinians suffered severe injuries from live bullets and suffocation. 

According to medical sources at the Red Crescent Society, a Palestinian was shot in the chest with a live bullet and is in severe condition. They further stated that two other Palestinians were injured by live bullet shrapnel and were transferred to the hospital, while four others were injured by live bullet shrapnel and were treated in the field.

The Red Crescent Society also added that one of those who were injured was kidnapped by the Israeli forces from the medical staff on the field where they were carrying out first aid treatments in the camp. 

In addition, 85 Palestinians were treated on the field for asphyxia. A Palestinian child was successfully evacuated after falling into a house stormed by the occupation troops, while another Palestinian was injured in the head by a gas bomb and was treated in the field. 

The Israeli forces also closed off the entrances to the Balata camp while they carried out a wide-range raid on the camp, destroying Palestinian property.
While covering the storming of the camp, Israeli forces opened fire on the press crews. Meanwhile, army soldiers blew up the house belonging to Abdullah Abu Shalal's family as well as the Fatah movement's headquarters in Balata camp.

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now