Israeli Forces Shoot Dead a Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City

A young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces in Bab al-Silsila, which is one of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque within the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. The young man is accused of attacking two Israelis.

استشهاد شاب وإصابة إسرائيليين بجراح متفاوتة جراء عملية إطلاق نار في باب السلسلة بالقدس pic.twitter.com/2ddFWG2HMs — أحمد دراوشة (@AhDarawsha) November 21, 2021

According to a journalist at Alaraby TV, two Israelis were seriously injured in a shooting attack in Bab al-Silsila in Jerusalem's old city.