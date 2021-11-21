Israeli Forces Shoot Dead a Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City

  1. Home
Published November 21st, 2021 - 07:41 GMT
Israeli soldiers kill man in the old city.
Israeli soldiers and security forces walk as they investigate the scene of vandalism on Palestinian vehicles and property, believed to have been conducted overnight by Israeli settlers, in the Palestinian city of al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank on November 9, 2021. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

A young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces in Bab al-Silsila, which is one of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque within the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. The young man is accused of attacking two Israelis.

According to a journalist at Alaraby TV, two Israelis were seriously injured in a shooting attack in Bab al-Silsila in Jerusalem's old city.


