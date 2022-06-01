Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian Woman in Al-Aroub Camp

Palestinian woman Gofran Warasneh was killed by Israeli forces' live bullets at the entrance of Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, local Palestinian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Israeli army, Gofran Warasneh approached a soldier with a 'knife' before being shot dead over an 'attempted stabbing' attack.

BREAKING: 31-year-old Palestinian woman Ghufran WRasna was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/R7INNw5UQM — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 1, 2022

The Palestinian woman was shot and announced in a hard condition before authorities announced her death later on.

Sources added that the 31-year-old Palestinian woman had earlier served a jail term at one of Israel's prisons.

Clashes have been ongoing between the Israeli troops and Palestinians near Al-Aroub Camp, north of Hebron, West Bank.