  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian Woman in Al-Aroub Camp

Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian Woman in Al-Aroub Camp

Published June 1st, 2022 - 07:39 GMT
Palestinian woman killed in Hebron
Graphic content / Brothers mourn over the body of their sister Ghofran Warasnah, killed by israeli security forces after she approached a soldier with a knife, at the morgue of al-Ahli Hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron on June 1, 2022.(Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Palestinian woman Gofran Warasneh was killed by Israeli forces' live bullets at the entrance of Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, local Palestinian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Israeli army, Gofran Warasneh approached a soldier with a 'knife' before being shot dead over an 'attempted stabbing' attack.

The Palestinian woman was shot and announced in a hard condition before authorities announced her death later on.

Sources added that the 31-year-old Palestinian woman had earlier served a jail term at one of Israel's prisons.

Clashes have been ongoing between the Israeli troops and Palestinians near Al-Aroub Camp, north of Hebron, West Bank.

Tags:Palestinian womanPalestineIsraelHebron

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...