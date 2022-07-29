Israeli Forces Shoot Dead a Youth Palestinian in Cold-blood

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shoot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian from the village of Al-Mughayer, east of Ramallah. News show Amjad Nashaat Abu Ali was killed in skirmishes with the Israeli army.

However, one account points out Abu Ali was fatally shot in the back by a Jewish settler.

A settler murdered an unarmed boy today, in the 10th grade, Amjad Abu Alia, as he protested land theft. Video shows he was shot in the back. On my way home, I saw settlers put up a black, facist, sign in Masafer Yatta: An assault rifle in a star of david. pic.twitter.com/bWJy82hLoG — #SaveMasaferYatta (@basel_adra) July 29, 2022

The Palestinian government strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by Israeli forces according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Amjad Abu Alia, 16, is the only child for his parents. Amjad was shot dead today by lsraeli forces. Palestine. pic.twitter.com/1MkGtny2KD — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) July 29, 2022

Wafa says the youth was shot Friday afternoon and he succumbed and died shortly after because of his critical wounds as a result of live ammunition fired by Israeli soldiers to his chest in the course of confrontations in Al Mughayer.

Palestine mourns today 16-year-old teen Amjad Abu Alia, the only son of his parents who was shot and killed this afternoon by colonial Israeli settlers in Al-Mughayer village, near Ramallah. RIP pic.twitter.com/o8cZJcYVgP — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 29, 2022

The confrontations broke out when Israeli forces and settlers violently cracked down on a rally against settler attacks in the village, the Palestinian news agency added.

Criminal Israeli occupation forces Friday shot dead the 16-year-old Palestinian child, Amjad Abu Alia, in the village of Al-Mughir, in #Ramallah, occupied West Bank.#EndApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/RYs2Xid1RB — 🔴 Hasan Sari (@HasanSari7) July 29, 2022

The heavily-armed soldiers opened live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters towards the participants in the rally, hitting two, including Abu Alia, with live ammunition and causing dozens to suffer from the effects of tear gas inhalation.