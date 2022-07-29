  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Forces Shoot Dead a Youth Palestinian in Cold-blood

Israeli Forces Shoot Dead a Youth Palestinian in Cold-blood

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 29th, 2022 - 04:26 GMT
Amjad Nashaat Abu Ali
Amjad Nashaat Abu Ali (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shoot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian from the village of Al-Mughayer, east of Ramallah. News show Amjad Nashaat Abu Ali was killed in skirmishes with the Israeli army.

However, one account points out Abu Ali was fatally shot in the back by a Jewish settler.

The Palestinian government strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by Israeli forces according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Wafa says the youth was shot Friday afternoon and he succumbed and died shortly after because of his critical wounds as a result of live ammunition fired by Israeli soldiers to his chest in the course of confrontations in Al Mughayer.

The confrontations broke out when Israeli forces and settlers violently cracked down on a rally against settler attacks in the village, the Palestinian news agency added. 

The heavily-armed soldiers opened live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters towards the participants in the rally, hitting two, including Abu Alia, with live ammunition and causing dozens to suffer from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Tags:Amjad Abu AliaRamallahOccupied West BankAl Mughayer

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...