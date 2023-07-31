Israeli forces storm Jenin camp in the West Bank

ALBAWABA - Earlier this morning, Israeli forces stormed the West Bank camp of Jenin, arresting a number of Palestinians including two Hamas members, sparking confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli Army.

According to the Walla website, Israeli security sources stated that "a new military operation in Jenin is just a matter of time", adding: "Iran began pumping money into Jenin camp following the latest military operation in the camp with the aim of rebuilding the camp and supporting the militants".