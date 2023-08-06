Israeli forces storm Rummanah village in the West Bank

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces invaded the West Bank of the village of Rummanah following the Tel Aviv shooting, which killed one Israeli and injured a number of others. They raided the shooter's home, Kamel Mahmoud Kamel Abu Bakr, and took measurements in preparation to demolish it.

In an interview with The New Arab, a chairman of the village's council said: "The Israeli forces raided the house of Abu Bakr's family and carried out a field investigation with them before taking measurements of the in preparation for its demolition as it is customary for them when taking measurements of the houses of those who carry out similar operations".

المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي:

قوات الجيش والشاباك وحرس الحدود اعتقلت خلال الليل 4 فلسطينيين من أنحاء الضفة الغربية، وقامت بأخذ قياسات منزل منفذ عملية تل أبيب في قرية رمانة - كما وردت خلال الليل أنباء عن إطلاق نار بالقرب من مستوطنة أفني حيفتس دون إصابات pic.twitter.com/pYDRGgcWlz — مرصد نيوز (@marsdnewscom) August 6, 2023

This follows a shooting incident, which occurred last night, and left several Israeli civilians injured, one of whom is in critical condition. The perpetrator has been identified as Kamel Mahmoud Kamel Abu Bakr, a 22-year-old from Jenin Governorate in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli media reports, the police responded to the situation by opening fire on Abu Bakr after he fired shots at people on a street in Tel Aviv. He was critically wounded during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries at an Israeli hospital.

On one hand, five Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron alone were detained on Sunday and Saturday, in addition to five more from Jerusalem.

On the other hand, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles near the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh as well as other vehicles passing through the military checkpoint in the village of Shufa, south-east of Tulkarm, north of the Wes Bank, while being under the protection of Israeli forces.