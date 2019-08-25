Israel Forces Wound 127 Palestinians in Clashes on Gaza Border

More than 100 Palestinians sustained injuries -- at least two critically -- after clashing with Israeli troops in protests at the Gaza-Israel border Friday, Gaza health officials said.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported 127 people were injured, 54 by live bullets and 73 by rubber bullets or tear gas. Of those injured, two were in critical condition.

The injuries came after thousands of Palestinians gathered at the border for demonstrations. Hamas urged protesters to keep the protests peaceful and Israel Defense Forces told troops to restrain use of live fire.





Some Palestinians used slingshots to hurl stones, while IDF troops fired upon the demonstrators using live and rubber bullets, and tear gas.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 300 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of thousands injured since the protests began March 30, 2018.

This article has been adapted from its original source.