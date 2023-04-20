Israeli foreign minister claims he will visit KSA

ALBAWABA - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen insists that work is underway to organize a visit for him to Saudi Arabia, but the latter, which does not establish normal relations with Israel, did not comment on the statement, and had repeatedly refused the Israeli minister's visit.

Cohen said, on Wednesday, that work is underway to organize a visit for him to Saudi Arabia, without specifying its date, the Israeli Army Radio reported.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday held out the prospect of a visit in the future to Saudi Arabia and said at least one more Arab country would normalize ties with Israel this year.https://t.co/BWQQmXl0Nc — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) April 19, 2023

""We are working on my visit to Saudi Arabia. There is no date yet, but I think it will happen.", Cohen said.

Saudi Arabia did not comment on the statements of the Israeli Foreign Minister. It is known for not establishing any relations with Israel, and usually confirms that it refuses to normalize relations before resolving the Palestinian issue.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his desire for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu considers this to be a "major step" towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Recently, sources suggested that Saudi Arabia is still continuing its decision to refuse to grant Cohen a visa to participate in an international conference to be held in the city of Al-Ula.

Cohen would have headed the Israeli delegation that would visit the Saudi city of Al-Ula to participate in the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference, if he had obtained the Saudi visa.